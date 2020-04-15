Bollywood Hungama

Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju recovers from Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for his role of Tormund in HBO series Game Of Thrones, tested positive for Coronavirus almost a month ago. He was in self-quarantine while taking care of his health. Now, he has recovered from it.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor revealed that he and his wife have fully recovered. Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health, after I was infected by the [Coronavirus], and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju," he posted on Instagram.

"After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️???????? #takecare."

 

On the work front, after his stint in Game Of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju was cast in season 2 of Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher for the role of Nivellen.

ALSO READ: Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for Coronavirus

