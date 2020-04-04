The phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe was supposed to start in April with Black Widow. But, due to coronavirus pandemic, showbiz has taken a huge hit around the world. Marvel Studios pushed back their films' releases and productions amid the global health crisis. Now, the makers have announced new release dates for their phase 4 films.

Mulan, which was scheduled to hit cinemas on March 27, will now arrive on July 24, 2020. The film features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro.

Black Widow, which was supposed to release on April 30 in India, will come out on November 6, instead of The Eternals. The film, directed by Cate Shortland, also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

The Eternals is now pushed to 2021. Directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Kumail Nanjiani, the film is currently in post-production. The film is set for February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is now set for May 7, 2021. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung and Awkwafina, this project was supposed to arrive during Valentine's Day week next year.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will now arrive on November 5, 2021. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong, the project is yet to announce the director after Scott Derrickson's departure.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been now pushed to 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi, the film might also star former Batman Christian Bale. It will release on February 28, 2022.