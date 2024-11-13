comscore
Salman Khan's production house DENIES association with The Great Indian Kapil Show amid legal notice controversy

Salman Khan's production house DENIES association with The Great Indian Kapil Show amid legal notice controversy

As per a notice sent on behalf of Dr Mondal, represented by legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy, claims that The Great Indian Kapil Show allegedly disparages the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore and risks offending cultural and religious sentiments. While rumors have been circulating about Salman Khan's production house, receiving a legal notice, the company’s representative has issued a clear statement denying any association with the show aired on Netflix.

In the statement - Salman Khan’s representative clarifies that we have no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

The statement from Salman Khan's team clarifies that the production house is no longer associated with any operations of the show aired on Netflix and is not affected by the legal notice in any way.

