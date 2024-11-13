Producer-Director Rakesh Roshan is leaving no stone unturned to make the re-release of Karan Arjun an unforgettable event. After treating audiences to a teaser—a feat unprecedented in the original 1995 release—Rakesh Roshan has now unveiled the film's trailer with a fresh twist.

Karan Arjun trailer: Hrithik Roshan pays Homage with a Voice-over to Rakesh Roshan’s CULT CLASSIC Starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

The 1-minute, 47-second trailer showcases Karan Arjun's story, narrated by Hrithik Roshan, in a bid to pay homage to the cult classic film.

Thirty years ago, Hrithik Roshan was Karan Arjun's Associate Director. Today, he gives tribute to his association with the film by lending his voice to the trailer.

Taking to social media, Rakesh Roshan shared the trailer with the caption, “#KaranArjun ke pyaar ka bandhan aaraha hai duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein 22 November se!”

Salman Khan wrote, “World Wide Re-Release on 22nd November. #30yearsOfKaranArjun”

Hrithik Roshan said in a heartfelt social media post, “That afternoon in 1992 ( I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ ek idea aaya “ and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence , and as he talked , his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted “ and then he screams भाग अर्जुन !!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन !!!! And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria !!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre ! And I was addicted from that day onwards !!

And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!!

30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from November 22nd 2024.”

Karan Arjun's trailer will also be hard attached to the upcoming theatrical releases, Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report. While the former releases on November 14, the latter arrives in cinemas on November 15.

Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun is set to re-release worldwide on November 22, 2024. This simultaneous release in India and internationally marks the widest re-release for an Indian film. It is also the first film to witness a re-release of such magnitude, driven by distributors' demand to showcase it to a new audience.

Over the years, Karan Arjun has remained etched in pop culture due to its memorable dialogues ('Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge,' 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!'), soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan ('Yeh Bandhan Toh...,' 'Bhangda Paale,' 'Rana ji Maaf Karna', 'Jaati Hoon Main'), and the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Celebrated for its thrilling action sequences, emotional depth, and unforgettable chemistry between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie follows two brothers, Karan and Arjun, separated by a family feud and reunited in their next lives seeking justice and redemption.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun starring the iconic cast of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri, was a box office juggernaut, becoming one of the year's highest-grossing films.

