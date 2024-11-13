Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, is gearing up for a big Republic Day weekend release in 2025. Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the action-packed film will also feature Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. A special treat awaits fans on Christmas 2024, as the trailer for Sky Force is scheduled to launch that day, promising an early glimpse into one of the most anticipated films of the year.

This high-octane release will introduce a newcomer, Veer, to the silver screen, marking his debut alongside Kumar. The collaboration between Jio Studios and Maddock Films highlights a shared focus on cinematic spectacles that appeal to audiences across generations.

Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar Featuring Vicky Kaushal to Arrive Christmas 2026

Hours before the Sky Force announcement, another major project from Maddock Films was revealed. Producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, fresh off the success of Stree 2, will reunite to bring the epic tale of Chiranjeevi Parashurama to life in Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal. Slated for a Christmas 2026 release, Mahavatar will explore the legendary figure of Parashurama, with Kaushal embodying the titular role.

This marks Vicky Kaushal’s third collaboration with Vijan, following Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the upcoming Chhaava. With a screenplay by Niren Bhatt, Mahavatar aims to blend mythological grandeur with contemporary storytelling, a trend Kaushik has successfully established in his previous works.

Both Sky Force and Mahavatar signal Maddock Films’ ambitions to diversify its offerings, tapping into historical narratives and high-octane action while collaborating with leading talent. With these back-to-back announcements, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios are poised to dominate the release schedules of 2025 and 2026, giving audiences plenty to look forward to in the coming years.

