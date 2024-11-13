comscore
Zero Se Restart teaser out: Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial urges viewers to pause and re-visit their first dream, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Zero Se Restart teaser out: Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial urges viewers to pause and re-visit their first dream, watch

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has released the teaser of his upcoming film, Zero Se Restart. The teaser begins with a simple question- “Jab aapne apna pehela sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha..?"

A cinematic extension of his previous film 12th Fail, Zero Se Restart is a unique feature that explores the idea of new beginnings and the power of #Restart. With a blend of heartfelt storytelling and Chopra’s unique style, the film will keep the viewers engrossed. It will take them back to their "zero" moment – the pivotal point where dreams and ambitions first took root.

This special feature resonates with a universal theme: no matter where we are in our lives or what professions we belong to – whether an artist, engineer, doctor, or public servant – each of us has a story that began from a pure, sincere dream. Zero Se Restart encourages viewers to pause and reconnect with the original vision they once held for themselves.

Speaking about the project, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Each one of us has a 'zero' moment – a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. This film is a celebration of that dream and a reminder that it's never too late to #Restart.”

Set for release on December 13, 2024, Zero Se Restart is a film that you don’t want to miss!

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra launches motion poster of Zero Se Restart: “This feels like going back to the drawing board”

