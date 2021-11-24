Antim: The Final Truth is all gearing up for a theatrical release all across the world this Friday. And the truth is finally out as Bollywood Hungama has exclusively heard that Salman Khan has an hour-long screen time in this Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster action thriller.

"Salman Khan makes an entry within the first 10 minutes of Antim: The Final Truth, to be precise on the 8th minute of the feature film. Post that, he is certainly a part of the entire film as the screenplay is designed in a way that one wouldn't miss Salman Khan at any point. It's not an out and out Salman Khan film, nor is it an extended cameo for the superstar - it's somewhere in between, but enough for the fans to throng to cinema halls," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, Salman has a dynamic role in this film, with ample one-liners and raw action scenes, "The film is treated like a good vs bad story, with both getting near equal footage. It remains to be seen how the audience reacts as they are used to seeing 2 hours of Salman in a 2 hour 20-minute film, however this time around, it's going to be just an hour of Salman Khan."

The movie stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and Salman as a Sikh cop. It's directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

