Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.03.2019 | 6:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Salman Khan states the REAL reason for doing Inshallah, reveals he has given a nod to ONE MORE film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is most probably not going to stop at making just one film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali! In a recent media interaction he revealed that he is all set to make one more project with this ace filmmaker and he has already loved the script for the same. Salman revealed the entire process before he was cast for Inshallah! He said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali came to him with a script and said that if Salman says no to this, he will never make the film. After listening to it mid way he decided he has to do the movie because it was such a beautiful love story.

SLB assured him that since he has not done a love story of this stature since so long he has to do it and Salman was convinced just like that. He said he said yes to the film even before he could hear the end because he already knew where SLB was going to take it.

Not surprisingly, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Jodi have been one of the most viable pairs on screen.  Sanjay’s vision and Salman’s depiction of it on screen have always been raved about by critics and fans alike. Now, the cherry on top is the entry of Alia Bhatt in this equation. Salman who will start working on Dabangg 3 in April will wrap the film up and start shooting for Inshallah immediately after that.

He has just completed Bharat which will release this Eid. Bharat stars Katrina Kaif opposite him and also has Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in significant roles.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ used in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kalank co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan…

Salman Khan CONFIRMS the Veteran remake,…

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 different than its…

CONFIRMED! After Bharat, Salman Khan and…

CONFIRMED: Trailer of Salman Khan and…

Salman Khan gets candid at the Saudi Film…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification