Salman Khan’s song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ used in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

One of the much awaited films of recent times has to be the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled PM Narendra Modi. Starring Vivek Oberoi, the film directed by Omung Kumar went on floors this year itself in January. The makers completed the film at a lightning speed and everyone is surprised that it is ready and all set to release, two weeks from now on April 5.

The casting of Vivek Oberoi as Modi led to some funny reactions. A section of netizens digged out a picture of the real Narendra Modi flying kite with superstar Salman Khan somewhere in 2014. Knowing the enmity or rather the cold war between Salman and Vivek since almost 15-16 years, people asked in lighter vein if their meeting will be shown in any scene in the biopic. In 2003, Vivek Oberoi held an infamous press conference wherein he publicly claimed that Salman Khan has been threatening him for dating actress Aishwarya Rai. Salman had an interest in her and hence Vivek got in his wrong books. Vivek after some time broke up with Aishwarya and his relations with Salman soured due to his press meet. Till date, Salman Khan hasn’t forgiven him although Vivek has tried at some occasions to mend relations.

Those expecting recreation of Salman-Modi episode however need not be that disheartened. The team of the film today announced that two songs have recreated in their film. And one of the tracks is ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’, a film from the 1997 unfinished film Dus. It starred none other than Salman Khan along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. As per reports, the film was almost complete when its director Mukul Anand passed away. But ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ had already made it to the television. It’ll be quite intriguing and interesting to now see Vivek Oberoi shaking a leg to this song or at least the song playing in the background with scenes featuring the actor!

The other song taken in the film is ‘Ishwar Allah’ from the 1999 partition saga 1947: Earth, starring Aamir Khan, Nandita Das and Rahul Khanna. The team of the film had to make this announcement of the songs used in PM Narendra Modi after an unexpected controversy arose yesterday. Lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted yesterday, complaining that he has been credited in the trailers when the fact is that he has never worked on the film! A few hours later, another songwriter Sameer Anjaan also tweeted the same grouse. Hence, the makers had to reveal that since Sameer wrote ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ and Javed Akhtar penned ‘Ishwar Allah’ they have been hence been duly mentioned in the trailer credit.

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019

Mujhe hairat hai apana naam pm narendra Modi film me dekh karr , Maine aisi kisi film me koi gaana nahi likha hai .. — Sameer (@SameerAnjaan) March 22, 2019

Also Read: Javed Akhtar is SHOCKED to see his name in song credits in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

More Pages: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection