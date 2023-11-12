Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma annd Neil Bhatt had a major fight in the BB house earlier this week and it seems that during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed the issue. In fact, the superstar host condemned Sharma for disrespecting Neil and schooled her for her behaviour towards her partner. However, followed by these events, Aishwarya confronted Neil and accused him of showcasing a different side to the camera on the show.

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after Salman Khan condemns her behaviour towards Neil Bhatt; accuses Neil Bhatt of ‘shouting at her at home’

Salman Khan told Aishwarya Sharma to control her behaviour towards Neil Bhatt and warned her saying, “Kitna patience aap iska try karogi? Ek din ye phatega, aur aap pe phatega. (Don’t try his patience. He will burst and he will burst on you)”. Although Neil defended Aishwarya, Salman continued to address her attitude problem and even went on to advise her to seek professional help if needbe. “If this is your attitude then you should seriously seek help and if this doesn't help them there are professionals too to help you with anger management," he added and elaborated that he is advising based on personal experiences.

Followed by this schooling session, Aishwarya Sharma confronted Neil Bhatt and said that his behaviour changes in front of the camera. “Main dekh liya tera, tu ghar pe alag hai, here you are totally different. Ghar pe tum mujhpe chillate nahi ho(I can see that you are different at home and different here. Don’t you shout at me at home)? Don't we fight? Yahan pe tu chup ho jata hai because cameras hai (You are quiet here because of the cameras). It is looking like that outside that I am the only villain. Mereko pata hain tu yahi karega, cameras dekhke tu conscious ho jaata hai (I knew you would do this, you become conscious in front of the camera). Further, Aishwarya also revealed that he does this during interviews and she is herself, because of which his image comes across differently. She further went on to cry and wondered what her in-laws would be perceiving of her after looking at all this.

Although Neil tried to calm her down, Aishwarya continued to accuse Neil of changing himself for the show.

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm on Colors.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 Isha Malviya will ‘miss’ Diwali with family; says, “This Diwali is going to be so different for me as I won’t be celebrating it with them”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.