Ten years is a long time to wait for a sequel, but for Salman Khan fans, the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’ seems to be holding true. The superstar is all set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh, aka Devil, in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 to roll in 2025? Here’s what we know

According to a report in Mid-Day, sources revealed that the filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who helmed the original action-packed entertainer, is eager to bring Kick 2 to life next year. The director has been diligently working on the script, ensuring that it lives up to the expectations of the massive fan following. However, juggling multiple projects under his production banner is proving to be a challenge. To dedicate his undivided attention to Kick 2, Nadiadwala is prioritizing the smooth running of his ongoing productions, including Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar.

The filmmaker shares a close bond with Salman, and the duo is reportedly excited to reunite for the sequel. Kick, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Randeep Hooda, was a successful adaptation of the Telugu film of the same name.

With Sikandar and Housefull 5 currently in production, Nadiadwala has a packed schedule. As the anticipation for Kick 2 grows, fans eagerly await the official announcement from the makers.

