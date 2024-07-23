Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra.

In a collision of star power and familial intrigue, Netflix’s breakout title of 2023, Rana Naidu, is gearing up for a must-watch second season. The series, which propelled on-screen father-and-son duo Rana and Naga Naidu into the limelight, promises even more adrenaline-pumping drama in the upcoming season. Adding to the simmering tension and magnetic charisma of the ensemble cast, Arjun Rampal joins the powerhouse pairing of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in Season 2. With his brooding good looks and commanding presence, Rampal’s role is set to raise the stakes in this action-packed drama of family feuds and follies.

As the curtain rises on the next chapter, fans are left speculating: Will this new character spark deeper conflicts, forge unexpected alliances, or uncover shocking revelations? The tension is palpable, and viewers are bracing themselves for a wild ride of power, glamour and personality clashes.

Rana Naidu Season 2 is now f̶i̶x̶i̶n̶g̶ filming ????#RanaNaiduOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/5Xh5zq8nGU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 23, 2024

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra.

