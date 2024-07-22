The two Bollywood superstars, who have featured together in several films, will now be seen in a music video, as per a recent report.

After featuring as the leads in Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, the duo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are all set for a reunion on screen. While the two actors have joined hands for several cameos in each other’s films, this time around they will not be collaborating for a film but for a music video. In fact, a recent report suggests that the actors are already in talks and are keen on getting a Punjabi musician like AP Dhillon on board.

In a report published by Times Now, sources have revealed that Salman Khan is discussing the said venture with Sanjay Dutt at the former’s Panvel farmhouse. For the unversed, recently the two actors were also seen attending the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. It seems that post that, the duo decided to kick off this discussion and sources too have been confirmed in the report about an alleged collaboration being in the pipeline.

A source was quoted by the publicaton saying, "Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together. However, it has been informed that Salman-Sanjay will reunite for a musical project. It is a special song for which Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been approached!" It is being also being said that the said video might also see the two actors shaking a leg or two. While further details are yet to be revealed, the actors too are yet to confirm these developments.

On the film front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his highly anticipated next, titled Sikandar starring Rashmika Mandanna, directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is busy with South projects like Double iSmart and KD – The Devil.

