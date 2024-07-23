Double the Pyaar = Double the confusion: Poster of Ghudchadi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, revealed, to stream from August 9 on JioCinema Premium

The makers of the eagerly awaited film Ghudchadi unveiled a captivating poster today, teasing two beautiful love stories set to unfold on August 9 on JioCinema Premium. With its warm brown tones, the poster exudes a rustic charm, inviting viewers into a world of romance and intrigue.

Double the Pyaar = Double the confusion: Poster of Ghudchadi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, revealed, to stream from August 9 on JioCinema Premium

Star-studded cast promises a delightful experience

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani, the film, directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, promises an exhilarating blend of fun, romance, and drama, making it a must-watch family entertainer! The cast's dynamic performances are sure to add a special touch to the engaging storyline.

A production worth noting

GHUDCHADI is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi. This collaboration is set to bring a unique flavour to the screen, combining seasoned talent with fresh perspectives. The production team's dedication is evident in the film's vibrant aesthetic and compelling narrative.

As the film gears up for its premiere, audiences can anticipate a rich tapestry of emotions, from heartfelt romance to engaging comedy. Ghudchadi promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience that combines charming storytelling with stellar performances, making it a highly anticipated release for movie lovers.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to reunite soon: Report

More Pages: Ghudchadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.