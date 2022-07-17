Looks like it is not just TV shows but even film sequels are taking massive leaps to take forward the story. The movie in question is the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was written by SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad. The massive hit has completed seven years of release today and while it continues to remain in our hearts, the makers are working hard on the next film in the franchise, Pavan Putra Bhaijaan, which is a continuation of the 2015 film.

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 aka Pavan Putra Bhaijaan to have a 8 to10 year leap

As per Pinkvilla reports, KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the film is not just a continuation but will also feature a 8 to 10 year leap. While we are unsure of how the story will proceed and about who will be a part of the film, we know that our beloved Bhai Salman Khan will return in his action packed avatar for this film. "Yes, the story takes a 8 to 10 year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part," said the writer.

This is not the first time where we have got information on the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In December last year, around Salman Khan’s birthday time, the superstar had spoken about this film too saying, “K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016), and now he is writing its sequel too and has named it Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting my other films, I’ll start shooting for it.”

While we are still unsure as to when the sequel will go on floors, Salman Khan continues to have a jam packed schedule. The actor is currently shooting for Bhaijaan (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) with Pooja Hegde and others. Besides that, he also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline along with Anees Bazmee’s ambitious No Entry 2.

