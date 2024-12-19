Marking his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, the film will also explore his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

The excitement for Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is quite palpable as the teaser for the film is expected to be released on the superstar’s birthday on December 27. As the prep for the same has started in full swing, we hear that the makers are planning a massive entry sequence of Khan in the teaser as it will be a treat for his fans who are eagerly anticipating the release of this massive entertainer. While it already has many reasons to look forward to, the teaser too is expected to add to the momentum surrounding this massy movie.

Salman Khan sparks excitement as he shoots for Sikandar teaser in a never-seen-before masked avatar: Report

It has been reported that a special set is being erected in Filmistan, Andheri where an extensive sequence for the teaser will be shot. The reason this has been created is for a masked sequence which will also be an introductory scene of Salman Khan in the upcoming teaser. Sources were reportedly quoted in a Mid-Day report, wherein it was said, “They have a standing set in Filmistan, where stuntmen will shoot an action set-piece over the next two days. Earlier this week, Salman canned his portions for the teaser. His character is introduced in a hyper-stylised way, as he, wearing a mask, enters the frame and the camera focuses on his eyes. Five other masked men join him in the frame. The sequence is being edited, and the team will fine-tune the teaser this week.”

The source also went on to add, “This is one of the biggest films Salman has worked on in recent years. The team is pulling out all stops to ensure the teaser lives up to the excitement.”

Interestingly, the film marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will also feature an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, along with Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Patil Babbar in key roles. The action entertainer is expected to release in Eid 2025.

