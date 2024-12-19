comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kabir Khan’s next collaboration with Karan Johar: Salman Khan vs. Vicky Kaushal in the race for the lead role!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After creating critically acclaimed films like 83 and Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan is returning to the commercial cinema space with his next feature film for the big screen. According to sources close to the development, Kabir Khan has signed on with Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions for an action-packed thriller, which is presently in the pre-production stage. 

A source tells us that Kabir Khan is looking to return to deliver a blockbuster again, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. "Kabir Khan is developing a commercial action film in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The casting of Kabir Khan's next warrants the presence of a macho superstar and the director is looking at either Salman Khan or Vicky Kaushal for the part."

A little birdie also informs us that Kabir and Karan have already initiated conversations with both heroes to figure out the dates. "Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are both showing interest but waiting to hear the final draft," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

The Kabir Khan film is expected to go on floors at the end of 2025 and the makers are confident to get either Salman or Vicky on board the action thriller.

Also Read: Kabir Khan receives Best Director award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 for Chandu Champion

