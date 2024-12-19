The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer is all set for a sequel which is expected to feature a new twist with R Madhavan joining the cast.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 to hit the screens in November next year and here are the details!

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De left audiences wanting for more and voila, the makers decided to grant this wish to fans by taking the romantic comedy ahead with another instalment all set for release. While the announcement of a sequel sparked ample excitement among the film lovers, adding to it, the makers have shared another major update. The release date has been locked and it is less than a year away from its release!

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 to hit the screens in November next year and here are the details!

The makers of the romantic comedy took to social media to officially announce the release date of their highly anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, which has been finalized as November 14, 2025. The rom com sequel, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, promises to feature another exciting storyline brimming with humor, romance, and family drama and this time twist is expected to be in the form of R Madhavan. Fans of De De Pyaar De can rejoice as the sequel promises to feature the actor in a fresh and exciting role which will add a major twist to the original film’s heartwarming narrative, offering audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions. It is being filmed across Punjab, Mumbai and London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

For the unversed, the first film featured Tabu as the third person who plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s first wife and the mother of two of his kids in the romantic comedy that explores modern-day relationship dynamics. Meanwhile, we hear that R Madhavan will be playing the suave and stylish father of Ayesha Mehra. Although there has been no confirmation on the same.

Speaking of the film, De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh shares heartfelt post as Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De completes 5 years

More Pages: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.