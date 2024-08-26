Sources claim that even though the actor will be focusing on action, he will also be joined with the rest of the cast for a brief period.

Salman Khan is all charged up to return to theatres in his much-loved massy avatar in Sikandar. The film was announced in Eid earlier this year with Sajid Nadiadwala producing and filmmaker AR Murugadoss marking his first collaboration with the superstar. Furthermore, adding to the anticipation is that the film will see Khan paired up with popular actress Rashmika Mandanna. Considering all this, the anticipation around the film is massive with the latest update revealing that the actors will be shooting for an extended period of time in Mumbai for the film.

Salman Khan to shoot for a lengthy schedule of over 40 days for Sikandar in Mumbai: Report

According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers have planned a long shoot schedule of 45 days in Mumbai, which will also have Salman Khan shoot his high-octane stunt sequences for the film. In fact, we hear that massive sets have been erected in a film studio of the city and a source reportedly confirmed the details and was quoted saying, “Local parts of Mumbai are re-created at a big studio in Mumbai. It took over 3 months to build the entire set and the makers have spent a bomb to make all the aspects look authentic. This is one of the most important schedules of Sikandar as the team will be shooting for not just action, but also the emotional and dramatic sequences,”

Furthermore, the source also added that the rest of the cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Baahubali star Sathyaraj, and actor Prateik Babbar too will be joining the schedule. The source went on to share, “While Sikandar has a lot of action in it, there are ample of emotional and dramatic moments in the screenplay, and Salman is looking forward for the high-octane moments under the direction of AR Murugadoss.” After wrapping this up, the sources stated that the makers will be shooting in a palace too for about 15 to 20 days and added, “The team is in the process of identifying a palace which brings scale and rich production values to the film. The third schedule will take place around November.”

It is being said that Sikandar will mark the return of Salman Khan as the quintessential massy bad boy that the actor is famous for. The makers are aiming at releasing the film as a treat to fans in Eid 2025.

