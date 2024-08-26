What was only being whispered about is now out in the open. Justice Hema Committee report on sexual bullying in the Malayalam film industry has opened up a pandora’s box. It is reliably turned by this writer that the Maharashtra government now intends to set up a similar committee to probe the casting couch syndrome in the Hindi film industry.

After Kerala, a committee to be formed in Maharashtra to probe casting couch in Hindi film industry?

The information of an impending investigation on sexual misconduct has put many Filmistan personalities on the backfoot.

Said veteran actress Asha Parekh, “This must be probed at the highest level. The safety of women at their workplace must be the highest priority for the government.”

A prominent Hindi producer-director spoke on the issue on condition of anonymity and said, “Some years ago that whole MeToo thing happened in Bollywood. But what was the result? Only the small fish were taken into the net. The really big players, and that includes a multi-content tycoon producer and an A-list hero known for his clean image, both of whom paid multi-crores to the accusers to hush up allegations against them. This time the biggest of heads will roll.”

In this context, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’s expressions of “hurt” over the Malayalam film industry being “targeted” on the casting couch has created controversy.

One of his colleagues observed, “A start had to be made somewhere, and Thomas should be happy and proud that the Malayalam film industry has spearheaded MeToo Part 2. Thomas whining about why-us is like saying a crime’s impact is lessened as there are others perpetrating the same crime. For God’s sake this is not kindergarten school. Grow up, and face reality.”

This writer spoke to several members of the Malayalam film industry about the Hema committee report. Very few spoke on record. One of the few who responded was The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby who remarked, “All registered complaints should be treated very seriously. Many changes should be brought in the film sector with the support of the state government. I take this occasion to congratulate WCC (Women In Cinema, Collective). They have done a great job for the future of Malayalam cinema.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.