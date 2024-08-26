The film will be based on the book ‘MoneyRam’ and the untitled biographical thriller drama will go on floors in early 2025.

Filmmaker Srinath Rajendran, known for his hard-hitting Malayalam thrillers, is set to make his Bollywood debut with a film inspired by the life of Dhani Ram Mittal, India’s most notorious conman and master forger. Rajendran, who gained recognition for films like Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup and Mohanlal starrer Koothara, is ready to bring his unique storytelling to the Hindi film industry with this interesting biographical drama.

The upcoming untitled film is based on the book ‘MoneyRam’, co-authored by Preeti Aggarwal and Chetan Unniyal. The book delves into the extraordinary life of Dhani Ram Mittal, also known as Junior Natwarlal, whose criminal career spanned an astonishing 45 years, from 1969 until his death in April 2024. Mittal’s life story, filled with daring cons and forged documents, is a true example of how "fact is stranger than fiction”.

Srinath Rajendran’s previous film, Kurup (2021), became one of the most successful Malayalam films and it was based on the real-life story of Sukumara Kurup, one of Kerala's most infamous fugitives, who has been on the run since 1984 after being charged with murder in an attempt to fake his own death and claim an insurance sum of ₹8 lakh. Known to have a penchant for this kind of thriller genre, Rajendran has once again chosen a compelling narrative for his Bollywood debut. He expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Cinema today transcends borders and languages. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey in Hindi cinema. Dhani Ram Mittal, or ‘MoneyRam,’ is arguably the most fascinating conman in modern Indian history, and I can’t wait to bring his story to the big screen.”

The screenplay for the film is already in progress, with plans to begin shooting in early 2025. The film, produced by Insomnia Media and Content Services Limited, will be shot in Hindi and released in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, aiming to captivate a Pan-Indian audience. However, the cast and other details are currently being kept under wraps.

