In a recent report, it has been revealed that A R Murugadoss wants to shoot a massive action scene which will be the highlight of the film.

With Salman Khan marking his return to theatres next year in Sikandar, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the film holds in store for them. The good news is that A R Murugadoss is expected to be going all out to showcase the action side of the Bollywood superstar, and it is being said that the film will feature some extensive action sequences. As the shoot schedule shifts from Hyderabad to Mumbai, sources have insisted that a special train action sequence is being planned.

Salman Khan to shoot a ‘bloody’ and ‘vengeful’ train action sequence for Sikandar: Report

As per a Mid-Day report, sources have insisted that Sikandar will be a treat for action lovers and an elaborate set has been erected in a Borivali studio in suburban Mumbai to shoot this train sequence in question. Further sharing details, the source added, “The scale of this scene is massive. It involves raw, gritty action as Salman’s character is seen taking on a gang of baddies. The director’s brief to the action choreographer was to make it bloody and vengeful. Salman shot the set-piece on Wednesday evening with only a crowd of 30. On Tuesday, Murugadoss separately filmed the crowd-heavy sequences with approximately 350 people.”

Furthermore, it is also being said that the scenes will be shot in different locations because of certain security concerns. The source asserted that the venue will be shifting outside the Borivali studio on Thursday and added, “The shoot will continue till January-end at different locations in the city”.

Speaking of the film, Sikandar boasts of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, among others and the team has already wrapped up a major schedule in Hyderabad earlier this month. The film directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be releasing during Eid 2025.

Also Read: Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for Eid and Holi special songs: Report

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.