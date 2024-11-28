comscore
Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcome baby girl

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcome baby girl

The couple got married in June last year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It’s the happiest time of actress Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani’s life as the couple has welcomed their first kid together, a baby girl. Sonnalli delivered the baby last evening in a Mumbai hospital and both the baby and mother are doing in the best of their health.

Ecstatic about the arrival of the newest member of their family, a spokesperson for the proud parents said, “Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way.”

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. With the arrival of their newborn, the new parents are over the moon and excited to take on this new phase of their lives.

Sonnalli first came to the spotlight with the successful Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Following this film, she went onto act in a number of projects, which include Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Jai Mummy Di, Illegal – Justice Out Of Order, among others.

Also Read: Actress Sonnalli Seygall’s secret to a fit and holistic pregnancy: “It wasn’t just about physical movement, it was about fostering inner happiness”

