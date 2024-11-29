The highly anticipated espionage thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, promises to deliver a breathtaking climax featuring an epic showdown between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. To ensure the action lives up to expectations, the production has enlisted top stunt directors who have previously worked on Hollywood blockbusters like Venom and Avengers: Age of Ultron as well as Bollywood hits like Jawan and Pathaan.

An Action-Packed Climax in the Making

The final leg of the shoot is set to begin in mid-December, with a 15-day schedule in Mumbai at Film City and YRF Studios. A massive set replicating Jr NTR’s hideout is under construction, setting the stage for the ultimate clash. The sequences will transition from a hangar to the villain’s hideout, promising a blend of high-octane action and visual spectacle.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “From the second week of December, Hrithik and Jr NTR will film their final face-off. The late Rajat Poddar designed most of the sets, and the climax’s backdrop is the last one to be completed. Producer Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji are closely supervising the design and execution.”

Top Global and Local Talent Unite

Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji have brought together three renowned stunt directors to choreograph the climactic action sequences:

Spiro Razatos (Venom, The Fate of the Furious)

Se-yeong Oh (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer)

Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan, Pathaan)

The trio is crafting a stylized fight scene featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, blending Hollywood's finesse with Bollywood’s flair.

Dance-Off Between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

In addition to the action sequences, War 2 will showcase a dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Known for their exceptional dancing skills, the two stars are set to create magic on screen.

The team has also planned a song sequence featuring Hrithik and leading lady Kiara Advani, which is scheduled to be shot in January.

