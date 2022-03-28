The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. At a press conference held in Mumbai today, in the presence of this year’s host - Salman Khan and actor Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday, His Excellency Saeed Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs Executive Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Miral’s CEO Mr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, among other dignitaries, an official announcement was made about stunning performances at IIFA Rocks by Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal, and Tanishk Bagchi amongst others at the highly anticipated event that promises to be a mélange of glitz and glamour.

Salman Khan reveals Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal, and Tanishk Bagchi along with Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday will be performing at IIFA 2022

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year we are headed to one of my personal favorites - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration.”

Varun Dhawan said, “IIFA Awards has given me some very precious moments of my life. Holding the IIFA trophy, performing in the festivities is special about IIFA. In this edition, we are travelling to Abu Dhabi which is one of my favorite cities and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans and have a fun time overall.”

His Excellency, Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Strategic Affairs Executive Director of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “With fans from all over the world, including many here in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, Indian cinema continues to be one of the largest success stories in the global film business. We are delighted to be hosting such a well-attended popular international event on Yas Island, our prime entertainment and leisure destination, and to be participating in a celebration of national and worldwide creativity, which DCT Abu Dhabi promotes and encourages in our own film industry.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, “We are honored to host the most awaited mega event of 2022 – The 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay in Yas Island. Etihad Arena has an ideal setting for world class events and hosting this grand celebration reinforces Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure while cementing Abu Dhabi’s place on the world tourism map.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “As the Nexa IIFA Awards are celebrated at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th & 21st, 2022 we stand committed to our partnership for the 6th consecutive year. NEXA and IIFA are symbolic of challenging the status-quo to create experiences that are new and inspiring. NEXA helps create premium experiences through its global design, sophisticated style and innovative technology, just like IIFA, which builds lifetime experiences and felicitates excellence in Indian cinema at a global stage.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to host IIFA for the first time in Abu Dhabi – “There are some really great performances lined up this year”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.