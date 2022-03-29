Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who stars as DC superhero The Flash in the movie universe, has been arrested in Vermont for disorderly conduct & harassment. Hawaii County police arrested and charged the actor after he made a scene at a karaoke bar.

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct & harassment

According to a report in Hawaii News Now, Police said, "The arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar along Silva Street Sunday. Miller was allegedly yelling obscenities and he became agitated when people began singing karaoke. At one point, police say he grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song, and he later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts."

This led to disorderly conduct and harassment offense. The bar owner had asked Ezra Miller to calm down several times, as per cops. He was arrested and charged with total bail set at $500. The actor was released post receiving bail.

Ezra Miller has been currently shooting for the standalone The Flash movie which will release on June 23, 2023.

