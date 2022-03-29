comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.03.2022 | 10:25 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Bachchhan Paandey The Kashmir Files Gangubai Kathiawadi Dasvi Attack – Part I
follow us on

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct & harassment

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who stars as DC superhero The Flash in the movie universe, has been arrested in Vermont for disorderly conduct & harassment. Hawaii County police arrested and charged the actor after he made a scene at a karaoke bar.

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in Vermont for disorderly conduct & harassment

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct & harassment

According to a report in Hawaii News Now, Police said, "The arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar along Silva Street Sunday. Miller was allegedly yelling obscenities and he became agitated when people began singing karaoke. At one point, police say he grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song, and he later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts."

This led to disorderly conduct and harassment offense. The bar owner had asked Ezra Miller to calm down several times, as per cops. He was arrested and charged with total bail set at $500. The actor was released post receiving bail.

Ezra Miller has been currently shooting for the standalone The Flash movie which will release on June 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: The Flash and Aquaman 2’ pushed to 2023; Shazam sequel moved up for Christmas release; Wonka, Black Adam and more release dates changed by Warner Bros

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan reveals Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya…

Deepika Padukone conferred with the TIME100…

Pachinko star Jin Ha apologizes for sharing…

Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with BTS -…

BREAKING: The Kashmir Files to release on…

After Radhe Shyam debacle, makers of Prabhas…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification