comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.09.2024 | 1:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores: Report

en Bollywood News Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores: Report

The film's ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, will also be joining the shoot.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The anticipation surrounding Salman Khan's upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar, has reached the fever pitch. Following his rib injury, Salman Khan has resumed the shoot of Sikandar, being helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, will also be joining the shoot. Khan is particularly looking forward to the intense action sequences under Murugadoss's direction.

Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores Report

Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film's team has recreated Mumbai locales, including Dharavi and Matunga, on a massive set that has reportedly cost a staggering Rs. 15 crores to construct. A 45-day shooting schedule in Mumbai is currently underway, during which Khan will be performing high-octane action sequences. A source revealed, "The makers have spent a fortune to make the sets look authentic. This is a crucial schedule as we'll be shooting not just action, but also emotional and dramatic scenes."

Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will relocate to a palace in Hyderabad for the next phase of production. A source stated, "We're searching for a palace that adds scale and grandeur to the film. The third schedule will take place around November."

Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025 release.

ALSO READ:  Salman Khan to shoot for a lengthy schedule of over 40 days for Sikandar in Mumbai: Report

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency…

Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle…

R Madhavan rejects lucrative paan masala…

Sanam Teri Kasam to get sequel WITHOUT…

Preeti Jhangiani lauds Mumbai police for…

Paras Kalnawat buys swanky Range Rover worth…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification