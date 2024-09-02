The anticipation surrounding Salman Khan's upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar, has reached the fever pitch. Following his rib injury, Salman Khan has resumed the shoot of Sikandar, being helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, will also be joining the shoot. Khan is particularly looking forward to the intense action sequences under Murugadoss's direction.

Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film's team has recreated Mumbai locales, including Dharavi and Matunga, on a massive set that has reportedly cost a staggering Rs. 15 crores to construct. A 45-day shooting schedule in Mumbai is currently underway, during which Khan will be performing high-octane action sequences. A source revealed, "The makers have spent a fortune to make the sets look authentic. This is a crucial schedule as we'll be shooting not just action, but also emotional and dramatic scenes."

Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will relocate to a palace in Hyderabad for the next phase of production. A source stated, "We're searching for a palace that adds scale and grandeur to the film. The third schedule will take place around November."

Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025 release.

