Anushka Ranjan ventures into film production, set to produce her first feature film

Anushka Ranjan ventures into film production, set to produce her first feature film

Anushka Ranjan, daughter of veteran producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan, is set to produce her first feature film independently.

Anushka Ranjan is set to produce her first feature film independently, leveraging her family's deep roots in the entertainment industry.

As the daughter of esteemed producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan, the founders of the prestigious Indian Television Awards, Anushka has grown up surrounded by the magic of cinema and television. Pre-production for her first feature film has begun, with shooting set to start early next year. The project details are still undisclosed.

Anushka shared her excitement about this new venture, stated, “Producing a feature film has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Growing up in a family that lives and breathes cinema has inspired me to tell stories that matter. This project is very close to my heart, and I am thrilled to bring it to life. We are currently in the pre-production phase, and the energy and creativity surrounding this project are truly invigorating. As for whether I or my husband, Aditya Seal, will be involved in front of the camera, that’s something we’ll reveal in due time. For now, my focus is on assembling a talented team that shares my vision and passion for storytelling.”

In addition to her production endeavors, Anushka will soon be seen in the upcoming web series “Mixture,” where she will take on a negative role for the first time, showcasing her versatility as an actress alongside co-star Ahana Kumra.

Anushka Ranjan's move into production marks a new phase in her career, with upcoming projects expected to feature fresh narratives.

