The streaming giant Netflix is under scrutiny after its recent web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, sparked controversy over the depiction of the hijackers' identities. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the content head of Netflix to appear on Tuesday, September 3, to address the concerns raised.

Netflix Head summoned by I & B Ministry over IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Report

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. The incident unfolded when the plane was hijacked by terrorists who demanded the release of militants in exchange for the safety of the passengers. The hijackers were identified as Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir.

However, in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, the terrorists are portrayed using the names ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar,’ with one even calling himself ‘Burger.’ This discrepancy has led to a significant backlash on social media, with many viewers accusing the show of distorting historical facts and potentially misleading the audience.

While some argue that the names ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’ were actually codenames used by the hijackers during the operation, there is a growing demand for greater clarity from the show's creators. The use of these altered names has raised questions about the accuracy and sensitivity of the series' portrayal of the hijacking incident.

Netflix Content Head has been summoned tomorrow by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the 'IC814' web series content row: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

The makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack have defended the show, claiming that it presents a gripping and true account of the events. They stated that the series focuses on the human drama and the challenges faced by those involved in the hijacking.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Netflix will respond to the summons from the I&B Ministry and address the concerns raised by viewers. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the streaming giant and its future content.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha expresses gratitude towards appreciation for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack amid boycott calls: “I am indebted”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.