Last Updated 15.10.2019 | 6:39 PM IST

Salman Khan rejects Boney Kapoor, borrows his Wanted franchise

BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva are finally getting back together for the sequel to their 2009 hit Wanted. But, Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of the original film, is nowhere to be seen in the sequel.

Sources say Salman Khan is loathe to work with Boney Kapoor for “personal reasons” (Salman’s former sister-in-law Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Boney’s son Arjun Kapoor). But he is keen on doing a Wanted sequel with Prabhu Dheva as his Eid 2020 release. Hence, the sequel to Salman’s Wanted is going to be made under Khan’s own production banner – Salman Khan Films.

Says a source in the know, “Salman and Prabhu Dheva are doing a Wanted sequel. They won’t take Boney Kapoor’s consent. But, they will do the sequel anyway.”

Sources close to Boney say he would have happily given Salman Khan the go-ahead to the sequel without Boney as producer. “He isn’t the kind to hold grudges or someone who would do anything out of spite. All Salman had to do was ask Boney and Wanted would have been given to Salman. Doing it without consent is not proper. But Boney is not taking any legal action,” says the source.

Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop to go on floors on November 4!

More Pages: Wanted Box Office Collection , Wanted Movie Review

