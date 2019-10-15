Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.10.2019 | 7:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to murder committed by Tik Tok star mouthing Kabir Singh dialogues

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh is once again making headlines and in relation to a gruesome murder committed by a Tik Tik star. Johnny Dada aka Ashwini Kumar was obsessed with a Dubai based flight attendant Nitika Sharma and murdered her. As it turns out, he was already wanted for three murders in Uttar Pradesh and committed suicide a week ago.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to murder committed by Tik Tok star mouthing Kabir Singh dialogues

During the investigation, it came to light that Ashwini Kumar would often post photos of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh. Even in one of the Tik Tok videos, he was seen mouthing the dialogue, “Jo mera nahin ho sakta, usse kisi aur ke hone ka mauka nahin doonga.”

Even though the film hit a double century, Kabir Singh already received a lot of backlash over its misogynistic content. When reached out to Sandeep Reddy Vanga to talk about the recent incident, he said that he felt sorry for the girl and her family and that it was unfortunate that people have lost their lives. He further said that as filmmakers, they are responsible for their craft and need to consider the repercussions. He said that his films whether Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy have never endorsed killing anyone.

On the work front, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is doing a crime thriller with Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh trio Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani come together for a crime drama

More Pages: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection , Kabir Singh Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi…

War Box Office Collections: War beats…

Kabir Singh trio Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep…

Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked; warns…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

War Box Office: The Tiger Shroff – Hrithik…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification