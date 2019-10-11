Superstar Salman Khan is having an extremely busy time. He’s busy with his upcoming release Dabangg 3, which releases in two-and-a-half months on December 20. He is also devoting to his much loved reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, which is in his thirteenth season currently. And in a month’s time, he’ll begin shooting for his Eid 2020 release, which has been titled Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop!

A source close to the film reveals, “The script has been locked and work on the pre-production is going on in full swing. Director Prabhu Dheva is neatly managing Dabangg 3’s post-production as well as the prep for this flick. Even before Dabangg 3 will be released, he and Salman Khan would take Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop on floors, on November 4. The first schedule will be held in Mumbai.”

There were reports earlier that the film will be simply titled Radhe. “Yes, but the producers Sohail Khan got Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop registered as the title. It gives a good touch to the film and is in sync with the film’s plot,” informs the source. For the uninitiated, the Eid 2020 release is a remake of the 2017 Korean film, The Outlaws.

Another development that happened yesterday with regards to this film is that cinematographer Ayananka Bose put up an image on his Instagram story that created excitement among Salman Khan fans. The picture was that of the schedule of Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop along with the dates and the scene which is to be shot on that particular day. The caption of this image was, ‘Locked n loaded !! Any guesses which film?? Hint: Eid !’ In no time, Radhe began trending on Twitter! Incidentally, Ayananka Bose has worked with Salman Khan before in his 2014 and 2018 Eid releases, Kick and Race 3, respectively.

An official announcement regarding the film can be expected anytime. “The complete star cast too will be announced at the same time,” asserts the source and signs off.

