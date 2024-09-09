Over the last year, we have been the first to inform our esteemed readers about several aspects of Sikandar. And now, we have another exclusive information about this Salman Khan led action entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. Our reliable sources have confirmed that Salman Khan and his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna will be off to Europe by the end this year to shoot extensively for songs.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to shoot two songs – dance number and a romantic ballad – in Europe for Sikandar

"Pritam has composed two chartbusters for Sikandar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala plans to shoot it on a big scale in Europe. The recce is presently underway and the exact locations will be locked soon. Sajid is confident to deliver a chartbuster album with Salman Khan and Pritam, yet again after Kick," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that apart from the two songs, Sajid plans to shoot some other key sequences in Europe. "The schedule is being planned at the moment, but as promised before, Sikandar is the biggest film bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala till date. Salman Khan as Angry Young Man in a lavishly mounted action entertainer by AR Murugadoss," the source told us further.

Sikandar is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release, and the two songs to be shot are original tracks. "It's a dance number and a romantic ballad," the source shared. Sikandar is the big-ticket Eid entertainer with Salman Khan taking on a big social racket, with Bahubali fame Kattapa as the antagonist.

