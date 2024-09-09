ANI sues Netflix and the makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack for using archival footage of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pervez Musharraf without permission.

Anubhav Sinha's series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, and Naseeruddin Shah, has found itself embroiled in a legal dispute. News agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the show's creators for allegedly using their archival footage without permission in four episodes. The series revolves around the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814.

Netflix faces legal action as ANI alleges copyright infringement in the visuals used in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

According to a report by Bar and Bench, "ANI sues Netflix and makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack for alleged infringement of copyright and trademark. ANI says the show uses its footages showing the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, General Pervez Musharraf, and terrorist Masood Azhar without a licence." The agency has demanded the removal of these episodes from the streaming platform.

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Netflix

Following the lawsuit, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the other producers involved in the series. The court has requested a response from the defendants, with a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Sidhant Kumar, counsel for ANI, elaborated on the allegations, stating, "They have used copyright archival footage of ANI without licence. They have also used the ANI trademark. Since the series has come into such criticism, our trademark and brand name are being tarnished."

Controversy Surrounding IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This is not the first time IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has stirred controversy. Earlier, the series faced backlash for using 'Hindu' code names for the terrorists involved in the real-life hijacking. In the show, the terrorists were referred to by names like 'Bhola' and 'Shankar,' while their real names were Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny, Ahmad Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir. It was later learnt that the nicknames used by a couple of terrorists was indeed ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’ during the actual flight hijack.

In response to the controversy, Netflix has since added a disclaimer to the series, specifying the real names of the hijackers alongside the fictional code names used in the show.

