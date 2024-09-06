Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have formed a partnership lasting for decades and have an astonishing track record of delivering back-to-back successful films. Their last, Kick, was a huge blockbuster, with total demand for the sequel, Kick 2. Before moving on to Kick 2, Salman and Sajid have come together for AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar.

Salman Khan to take on the system as the ‘New Angry Young Man’ in Sikandar

Bollywood Hungama has exclusive information on the core plot of the feature film. Our reliable sources inform us that Salman Khan will take on a mega social racket in the film. "SIKANDAR stands for POWER and Salman Khan will show complete power in taking down a major nexus existing in the society. It's a plot that touched everyone's heart, and the makers are sure to make the cinema-goers emotional with the storytelling pattern. Unlike all the previous films of Salman and Sajid, Sikandar is high on drama and emotions with a strong social message," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed us that it's a fight for the right for Salman Khan. "While Salman has a past full of rage and anger, he will be fighting the system in the present to win over the audience. This time the cause is bigger than ever before but with loads of entertainment. Sajid and Murugadoss will reintroduce Salman as the Angry Young Man, fighting for the people and their rights."

For those unaware, Sikandar is one of the most ambitious films of Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to hit the big screen on the festive period of EID 2025!

