Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has made headlines again, this time for selling her bungalow in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area. The sale comes at a time when her much-anticipated film Emergency is facing delays due to complications with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kangana sold her bungalow, located in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, for Rs 32 crores. The sale was finalised on September 5, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut sells Bandra bungalow for Rs 32 crores amid Emergency release delays: Report

Details of the Property Sale

Kangana had purchased the property in September 2017 for Rs 20 crores. The bungalow, covering a built-up area of 3,075 square feet, also includes a parking space of 565 square feet. The buyer, Shweta Bathija, is a partner at Kamalini Holdings, a company based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The transaction involved a hefty stamp duty of Rs 1.92 crores and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Kangana is yet to publicly comment on the sale of the bungalow.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Kangana’s bungalow has been a topic of controversy before. In 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished portions of her Bandra property, citing illegal construction. Kangana had claimed that this action was politically motivated due to her ongoing public feud with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government at the time.

Coming to the professional front, as mentioned above, she is currently gearing up for film Emergency. The film, which was initially slated for release on September 6, has faced criticism from several Sikh organisations and delays in certification from the CBFC. While the film has recently received a UA certificate, the board has not handed over the same to the makers due to legal issues.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut joins COLORS’ Laughter Chefs for Ganesh Utsav special to promote Emergency

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.