In a momentous achievement, Indian comedian Vir Das secured the prestigious International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series during a ceremony held in New York. This marked Das's second nomination and his first triumph on the international stage. The acclaimed comedian received the honour for his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing, sharing the accolade with the third season of the UK show Derry Girls.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and joy saying, “This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honour that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there.”

The award-winning stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing, has garnered global acclaim, contributing to the recognition of Indian comedy on an international platform. The comedian expressed his enthusiasm for the broader exploration of diverse narratives, emphasizing the role of platforms like Netflix in amplifying voices and stories from India to a global audience.

In his fourth Netflix special Vir Das presented a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet. A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.

Vir Das: Landing is currently streaming on Netflix.

