Salman Khan and his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri to release new song 'You Are Mine', teaser drops tomorrow

Salman Khan and his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri to release new song ‘You Are Mine’, teaser drops tomorrow

This isn't their first musical venture together; the uncle-nephew duo previously teamed up for the song 'Party Fever'.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan has just ignited excitement among his massive fan base with a thrilling announcement. The actor has unveiled the poster for his upcoming song video featuring his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri. The poster showcases the duo together, hinting at the musical collaboration they have in store.

This isn't their first musical venture together; the uncle-nephew duo previously teamed up for the song 'Party Fever'. However, 'You Are Mine' promises to be even more special. Salman, not only the singer but also the lyricist of the song, brings his unique charm to the track. Ayaan, on the other hand, adds his rap skills to the mix, creating a perfect blend of voices.

The music for 'You Are Mine' is composed by Vishal Mishra, known for his chart-topping hits. Speaking about the collaboration, Salman Khan expressed his excitement, saying, "Working with Ayaan is always a joy. He is a talented young artist with a bright future ahead. I'm thrilled to be part of this project and hope that our fans will love the song."

Ayaan Agnihotri, equally enthusiastic, shared his feelings about working with his uncle, "Salman uncle is a legend, and I've learned so much from him. Collaborating on 'You Are Mine' has been an incredible experience. I hope we can create something memorable for our fans."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the film is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

