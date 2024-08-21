The song is bringing together the passionate on-screen performances of Antara Banerjee and Ali Khan in the video.

Singer Lakhwinder Wadali returns with a heartfelt rendition in his latest track, 'Chaap Tilak', produced by T-Series and set to captivate audiences from August 23. This timeless composition, enriched by traditional lyrics and Aar Bee’s soulful music, weaves a story of the magic of love at first sight. The song is bringing together the passionate on-screen performances of Antara Banerjee and Ali Khan in the video.

Lakhwinder Wadali to return with a new rendition of ‘Chaap Tilak’ on August 23

Directed by the late Shruti Vohra, 'Chaap Tilak' transcends beyond a mere song—it’s a poetic journey that delves into the purity of emotions, echoing through Lakhwinder Wadali’s deeply resonant voice. Reflecting on the song, Wadali shared, "Every note of 'Chaap Tilak' is a piece of my soul. This song is a celebration of love in its purest form—an emotion that binds us all, beyond time and words. It’s more than just music; it’s a feeling that I hope will touch hearts and remain with the listeners forever."

Antara Banerjee expressed her connection with the project, saying, "Being a part of 'Chaap Tilak' was an emotional journey for me. The depth of love captured in this song is overwhelming, and Lakhwinder Ji’s voice brings out that intensity beautifully. It’s a story that speaks to the soul, and I’m honoured to have played a part in bringing it to life."

Ali Khan echoed these sentiments, adding, "Working on 'Chaap Tilak' has been a transformative experience. The way this song captures the essence of love is unparalleled. It’s raw, it’s honest, and it’s something that will resonate deeply with anyone who has ever experienced the magic of falling in love."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.