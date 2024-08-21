A leaked image from the film's set has sent fans into a frenzy, showcasing Glen alongside the talented ensemble.

Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi The Great

The buzz around Anupam Kher's directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, just got amplified with the exciting news of Iain Glen, the renowned Game of Thrones star, joining the cast.

A leaked image from the film's set has sent fans into a frenzy, showcasing Glen alongside the talented ensemble. The Scottish actor, best known for his portrayal of Jorah Mormont in the iconic HBO series, is set to play a pivotal role in this ambitious project.

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios, is already making waves with its impressive lineup. The film boasts a dream team of creative talents, including the Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keervani and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

