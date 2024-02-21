Bollywood Hungama has reported earlier that Salman Khan will be attending the season 10 of Celebrity Cricket League 2024. Now, it is confirmed that the superstar will be in Sharjah to kick off the ceremony. Accompanying him, the star- studded event will also feature A-list celebs like Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Genelia D'Souza adding to the glamour as they passionately cheer for their favourite teams.

Salman Khan to kick off season 10 of Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah: “Let the games begin”

Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of team Mumbai Heroes, will be there to cheer fellow actors and his own team players - Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar, Saqib Saleem, and many others. He also co-owns the team with brother Sohail Khan. The celebrity packed league kicks off with a thrilling match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on February 23, 2024, broadcasting live on JioCinema and Sony Sports 5.

Showcasing his excitement, Salman Khan, Indian Actor and Film Producer, said, "It is always exciting for me to join everyone at CCL. The love, the camaraderie, the excitement is what keeps me coming back to the league. It's one of those occasions that unites the Indian film fraternity, and every time I meet my brothers at such events, it truly warms my heart with joy. It’s season 10 already, and it's great to see the league go places, literally. I wish the best to all the teams always. Inshaallah the trophy will find its way back home. Let the games begin!”

Speaking on the continued partnership, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder, Celebrity Cricket League, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have the megastar Salman Khan himself kickoff our milestone season 10. Bhaijaan’s presence is more than just star power for us, as he brings with him a touch of good fortune and bucket loads of love. With Salman on board, I am sure together we will make this season a great success as well.”

Launched in 2011, Celebrity Cricket League has evolved to become India’s most-watched sport and entertainment event. With an impressive cumulative TV and digital reach, the previous season of Celebrity Cricket League reached out to over 250 million viewers across the country. Comprising 8 teams representing India’s major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, CCL Season 10 will bring together over 200 most followed and loved film celebrities under a single platform, making way for unmatched entertainment.

CCL, now in its 10th season, is set to begin on 23rd February. It will feature some of the biggest names from India's film industry, including Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeepa, Sohail Khan, Akhil Akkineni, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Aarya, Jisshu Sengupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. The tournament will be held at various venues, including Sharjah (UAE), as well as multiple cities in India, such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum and Vizag, which will also host the playoffs and finals.

