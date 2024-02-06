Dabangg and Salman Khan go hand in hand. The megastar is in no mood to step back from the world of Dabangg as he recently met Atlee to discuss the possibility of a Dabangg spin-off. A little birdie close to the superstar informs Bollywood Hungama that Atlee has made two to three visits to Galaxy Apartment to discuss the Dabangg spin-off with Salman Khan and his producer brother, Arbaaz Khan.

SCOOP: Salman Khan meets Atlee for a Dabangg spin-off; Atlee to write the script

"Atlee, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan have discussed Dabangg spin-off to bring back the most iconic cop, Chulbul Pandey to the lives of people. It could be a co-production of Arbaaz Khan with Atlee and Salman Khan, however, Atlee might not direct the film," the birdie told Bollywood Hungama. According to sources close to the producers, Atlee will be writing the script and be creatively involved in the making. "It's an offer made by Salman and Arbaaz to Atlee, but the dynamic director is yet to agree and get back on the same."

"Salman and Arbaaz are eager to bring a director from South to direct Dabangg spin-off and have discussed the plans of making the franchise Pan India with Atlee. The Jawan director will discuss the idea of the Dabangg spin off with his director friends in South and see how things can be worked out."

With The Bull being pushed ahead due to the ongoing conflict of India and Maldives, Salman Khan is very excited to revisit the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey and his brother, Arbaaz Khan is already taking the right steps to bring back Chulbul Pandey to the big screen. Let's wait and watch.

