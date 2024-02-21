Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Garnering a massive fan following right after the blockbuster Animal, Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan for the third installment of one of the biggest film franchises Bhool Bhulaiyaa, started by Bhushan Kumar to be directed by Anees Bazmee. The actress garnered acclaim for starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor and is now set off to work with Kartik Aaryan.

CONFIRMED! Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the leading lady

Triptii Dimri joins the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers are equally excited to welcome Triptii Dimri on board and the fans certainly can’t contain their excitement for this cinematic treat. Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. @tripti_dimri23."

