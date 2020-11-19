Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan and his family members test negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for COVID-19. The actor and his family took a test after the actor's driver and two staff members tested positive for the virus. It was earlier reported that the actor went into isolation after learning that his staff members tested positive.

Salman Khan and his family members test negative for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's staff members who tested positive are undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the actor made sure that his staff got the required medical assistance after testing positive.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shooting resumed in October after almost seven months. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Antim which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Aayush Sharma. Post that, he will shoot Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee disapproves Salman Khan’s comments on Bigg Boss 14 about Rashami Desai and her getting lesser votes

