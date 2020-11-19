Bigg Boss 14 aired its first episode on October 3 and not even two months since its airing, the show has landed in legal trouble for the second time. Initially, Jaan Kumar’s Sanu’s comments on Marathi language was frowned upon by the MNS and Shiv Sena. Both, the channel and Jaan Kumar Sanu, were warned to give a public apology to avoid the show being shut in a span of 24 hours. Now, with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s recent public display of affection, Karni Sena has sent a notice to the show.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been seen giving each other pecks on the cheeks in the recent episodes and Karni Sena has asked the channel to censor the show or shut down the shoot. According to them, this is a matter of Love Jihad and the Karni Sena has issued a notice regarding the same asking the channel to not violate the content and spread vulgarity. Take a look at the notice that was served to the channel and the show.

There is still no word from the channel or the show’s officials regarding the same.

