Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.11.2020 | 5:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Maddock Films and D2R Films resolve their dispute over the film Stree

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree which was released in August 2018 was co-produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of D2R Films. Back in 2018, the producers landed in a financial issue over the profits of the film. However, on Thursday, Maddock Films issued an official statement saying that they have resolved their issues.

Maddock Films and D2R Films resolve their dispute over the film Stree

"We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP(and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film Stree which released in August 2018," Maddock Films wrote in their official statement.

"All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film Stree including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd," they added.

Maddock Films and D2R Films resolve their dispute over the film Stree

Stree is a horror comedy film and also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. The film directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj and DK received positive response from both critics and audiences.

More Pages: Stree Box Office Collection , Stree Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers to hold special…

Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan and…

Salman Khan and his family members test…

Akshay Kumar serves Rs. 500 crore defamation…

Richa Chadha honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr…

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification