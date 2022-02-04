comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.02.2022 | 9:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth sets a new record; streams continuously for 37 crore minutes

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Aayush starrer Antim: The Final Truth had a worldwide theatrical release on  26 November 2021. The film received an overwhelming response and did quite well at the box office and went on to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2021.

After having a good box office collection, the film also got digital release on Zee 5. After its OTT premiere, the film has been getting a thunderous response from the audience and the views ain't stopping anytime soon. The film has now set a record to its name as it has streamed for non-stop 37 crore plus minutes on Zee 5. With this, the film proves to be one of the highest streamed films of 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharm and Mahima Makhwana in the lead roles. The film is an official adaptation of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

ALSO READ:Salman Khan starrer Antim – The Final Truth to release on Zee5 on December 24; to CLASH digitally with Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re

More Pages: Antim - The Final Truth Box Office Collection , Antim - The Final Truth Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to hold…

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee’s romance…

Park Bo Young in talks to star in All Of Us…

Raj Kundra transfers Rs. 38.5 crore worth of…

BTS creates another record by becoming No. 1…

VIVIZ, ITZY, Brave Girls, and Kep1er in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification