Salman Khan and Aayush starrer Antim: The Final Truth had a worldwide theatrical release on 26 November 2021. The film received an overwhelming response and did quite well at the box office and went on to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2021.

After having a good box office collection, the film also got digital release on Zee 5. After its OTT premiere, the film has been getting a thunderous response from the audience and the views ain't stopping anytime soon. The film has now set a record to its name as it has streamed for non-stop 37 crore plus minutes on Zee 5. With this, the film proves to be one of the highest streamed films of 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharm and Mahima Makhwana in the lead roles. The film is an official adaptation of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

ALSO READ:Salman Khan starrer Antim – The Final Truth to release on Zee5 on December 24; to CLASH digitally with Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.