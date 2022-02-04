comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.02.2022 | 10:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha to make comeback as unit in March; pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’ to be out on February 11

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Following the release of JinJin and Rocky's music, South Korean pop-group ASTRO members Moonbin amd Sanha are making their first-ever comeback as a unit.

On February 4, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Fantagio officially announced, “Moonbin & Sanha will be releasing their second mini-album in March, ahead of which they will be dropping the pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’ on February 11. They will be showing a new and different side of themselves.”

According to Fantagio, 'Ghost Town' is a sort of “epilogue story” for their second mini album, and it will showcase not only Moonbin and Sanha’s strong vocals but also their ability to pull off any concept.

Moonbin and Sanha made their debut as ASTRO’s first unit in September 2020, when they released their first mini album IN-OUT and its accompanying title track 'Bad Idea'. Other members Jinjin and Rocky also formed ASTRO’s second sub-unit called Jinjin and Rocky. They debuted with the extended play Restore on January 17.

Also Read: VIVIZ, ITZY, Brave Girls, and Kep1er in talks for second installment of hit reality show Queendom 2

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal to play a pivotal role in Shah…

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to hold…

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee’s romance…

Park Bo Young in talks to star in All Of Us…

Raj Kundra transfers Rs. 38.5 crore worth of…

BTS creates another record by becoming No. 1…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification