Following the release of JinJin and Rocky's music, South Korean pop-group ASTRO members Moonbin amd Sanha are making their first-ever comeback as a unit.

On February 4, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Fantagio officially announced, “Moonbin & Sanha will be releasing their second mini-album in March, ahead of which they will be dropping the pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’ on February 11. They will be showing a new and different side of themselves.”

According to Fantagio, 'Ghost Town' is a sort of “epilogue story” for their second mini album, and it will showcase not only Moonbin and Sanha’s strong vocals but also their ability to pull off any concept.

Moonbin and Sanha made their debut as ASTRO’s first unit in September 2020, when they released their first mini album IN-OUT and its accompanying title track 'Bad Idea'. Other members Jinjin and Rocky also formed ASTRO’s second sub-unit called Jinjin and Rocky. They debuted with the extended play Restore on January 17.

