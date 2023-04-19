Upcoming masala action entertainer starring Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Sushrii Mishra, which was earlier being referred to AS04, has finally got its title. The film has been titled Ruslaan. Along with the title announcement, the makers also unveiled a new motion poster of the film.

The the masala action entertainer is currently in post-production. While not much has been revealed about the film, we hear that it will have a lot of stylised action with Aayush’s character featuring an unmatched swag. After revealing the first glimpse in the film with a short teaser earlier last year on Aayush Sharma’s birthday, the actor has revealed the name of the film after wrapping up its shoot.

Before unveiling the motion poster, Aayush Sharma took to his social media last night to share a video hinting at the big reveal of the title. The motion poster unfolds the suave and svelte look of the actor in and as Ruslaan, along with drawing attention to the two most important aspects of his character’s life which are guitar and guns.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead with Sushrii Mishraa making her big debut. South star Jagapathi Babu and Chak De India fame Vidya Malavade will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

