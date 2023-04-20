Salman Khan’s keenly awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally here to hit the theatres. The Farhad Samji directorial venture will be releasing around the globe tomorrow on April 21. The film’s trailer and a number of songs that followed have ensured that the film has been continuously in the news ever since the promotions began.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release in over 5700 screens worldwide

As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman’s return to Eid after a hiatus (his last film Radhe had only a tiny theatrical release), fans are expected to throng the theatres in large numbers on its opening weekend. That’s the reason why the film will have a wide release around the world.

As per information received by us, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be releasing in over 4500 screens in India, with as many as 16000 plus shows per day. As far as its overseas distribution is concerned, the film is releasing in over 1200 screens in over 100 countries. This takes its total screen count worldwide to a mammoth 5700 plus screens.

In a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Farhad Samji increased the excitement for the film by stating what can one expect from the film. He said, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has the biggest interval point. Aisa interval scene kisi ne nahin dekha hoga. We have also worked hard on the climax action to ensure that Salman sir’s heroism is shown in all its glory.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars ‎Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh Dagubatti, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jagapathi Babu.

